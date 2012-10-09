Oct 9 Levi Strauss & Co reported
lower quarterly revenue and profit, as economies in Europe and
Asia slowed and the company phased out its Denizen brand in
Asia.
Overall, net revenue for the three months ended August 26
fell 8.6 percent to $1.1 billion, while net income at the
privately held clothes maker slipped to $28 million from $32
million a year earlier. Levi Strauss is famous for its denim
clothing.
The company's gross profit margin held steady at 47.3
percent of sales in the third quarter, helped by lower cotton
costs.
Sales increased at Levi Strauss' own stores in the Americas
and Europe, where it charged higher prices. In addition to those
stores, Levi Strauss sells its clothes through other retailers
such as Macy's Inc and J.C. Penney Co Inc.
In Asia, revenue slid for the second consecutive quarter,
after a decline in wholesale sales and an economic slowdown the
company said was particularly acute in India.