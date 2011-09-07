NEW YORK, Sept 7 Senior secured US leveraged loans are offering higher yields than riskier high-yield bonds for the first time ever, according to research by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in a further sign of market dislocation.

Leveraged loans are normally considered safer than bonds and are priced lower due to seniority in capital structures, security and priority recovery in the event of a default.

When adjusted for differences in coupons, LIBOR and the Treasury yield curve, yields for leveraged loans are 9 percent versus 8.7 percent for high yield bonds, BoA Merrill Lynch said.

This means that investors higher up the capital structure are being paid more than those sitting on the riskier lower rungs of the recovery ladder.

It also means that risk is not being priced appropriately due to recent extreme market volatility as the macroeconomic picture darkened amid sovereign downgrades.

"Whenever there is stability, people have time to look, examine and react to mispricings," says Oleg Melentyev, credit analyst at BofA Merrill Lynch. But when there is volatility and large movements "not everything adjusts immediately."

The major impetus for higher loan yields was the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would hold its fed-funds rate at near zero for another two years.

A prolonged period of steady interest rates removes one of the key advantages of holding loans over bonds, as loans are often viewed by investors as a hedge against interest rate rises.

Pricing between bonds and loans is expected to rebalance, especially as growing worries about the Euro zone debt crisis and recession in the United States push credit concerns to the forefront. An economic slowdown often impacts bonds before loans.

"Is this a sustainable relationship? Probably not, especially given the market expectations for a double dip recession," predicts Melentyev, who also noted that a recession is not in his bank's base case scenario.

History suggests that the duration of this mispricing will be very brief. Although this is the first observable instance that the yield differential has gone negative for leveraged loans, there have been periods - notably in early 2007 and late 2009 -- when leveraged loans and the high yield differential was near zero, according to BofA Merrill Lynch data. After brushing against zero, the two spreads widened in a sharp jump.

Leveraged loans should outperform high yield bonds in the very near future.

"We believe this spread differential would normalize to +100bp, or a 130bp move from current levels," predicts BofA Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Lisa Lee)