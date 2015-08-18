NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. leveraged loans, the
private market for financing low-rated companies, could
ironically be an island of relative safety when the Federal
Reserve shifts gears and starts hiking interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade.
Floating rates, senior ranking for debt repayment and
features guaranteeing minimum yields, should lead the asset
class to outperform others including high-yield bonds as U.S.
rates increase, analysts and investors said.
"Fallout from the Fed raising rates is going to be greater
in the high-yield bond market than in loans, because loans are
floating rate and higher up in the capital structure," said John
Sherman, managing director at DDJ Capital Management.
At the same time, companies that have tapped the US$840bn
leveraged loan market are buffered from at least several rate
hikes.
Most loans are priced at a spread over a Libor floor, and
won't get more costly until the Libor rate tops that floor.
Floors average 1%, roughly triple the August 18 3-month Libor
rate, and a far cry from pre-crisis rates of 4-5%.
"It's going to take three or four 25 basis point rate
increases before you shoot past the Libor floor and it actually
changes borrower interest expenses," said Richard Kurth, co-head
of leveraged credit at GLG Silvermine.
Libor floors, the minimum yield guarantee added to entice
investors when U.S. interest rates plummeted to near zero
percent after the crisis, will buffer struggling companies from
higher debt expenses for the near term.
The Fed is finally seen pulling the rate hike trigger as
soon as September, based on the economy's progress.
China's currency devaluation stoked volatility, though is
seen unlikely deterring the Fed.
"I expect loans to perform better than other asset classes,
but it would not surprise me at all to see volatility, just
given the fact that we are moving away from zero percent rate
policies that we've become so used to," one investor said.
The Fed stresses that rates will rise gradually. That should
mean a prolonged period before markets face the next cycle turn,
where the economy stumbles and struggling companies increasingly
default, analysts and investors said.
"Every default cycle we've seen has been led off by a Fed
rate rise, there's high correlation there," Kurth said.
"Everyone has eyes wide open."
For now and for the near-term, though, leveraged loans
remain a borrower's market driven by investors with cash to
spend.
"You're seeing deals three, four, five times oversubscribed
and the same marginal pricing dynamics," said Kurth.
CUSHIONED AGAINST REPEAT
To be sure, there are pockets of worry, mainly oil and gas
exploration and production. More defaults are expected,
especially when rates rise and these companies need more
capital.
Energy represents less than 5% of leveraged loans, however,
whereas exposure is about triple for high-yield bonds.
Broadly, many companies have low-cost loans and cash
stock-piles for debt repayment because rates have been
historically low for so long.
"If you look at the average balance sheet, even if the Fed
were to hike to 3%, interest coverage ratios now are at or near
all-time highs," the investor said. "There's a lot of cushion
before you start to see stress."
Most new leveraged buyouts have 3 to 3.5 coverage ratios,
well above 2.0 times in 2007, he said. "If the Fed hikes to 3%,
interest coverage will be lower but still be well above 2007."
Average leveraged loan yields hovered over 8% pre-crash in
late 2007, in stark contrast with just below 5% at the end of
June 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
"You now have lower leverage with lower interest costs,
which will keep defaults more subdued than you otherwise would
have seen," said Stephen Casey, senior portfolio manager at
Neuberger Berman.
GOING WITH THE FLOW
Issuance of Collateralized Loan Obligation funds, the
biggest leveraged loan buyers, is running below last year's
record, yet bolstering demand for this year's lower available
supply.
A slowing is seen before managers are required to hold 5% of
each deal, effective December 2016. And Libor floors on loans
that are collateral could deter some investors.
"The benefit of Libor floors is exclusively enjoyed by the
equity tranches, and equity could therefore look less appealing
as Libor rises," said Eric Gross, a Barclays credit strategy
director.
Rising rates would likely mean more retail buying, though.
Accounts looking to shorten fixed-income portfolio duration
will likely turn to leveraged loans, for income and capital
preservation due to the floating rate coupon, Casey said.
Loan fund inflows may not be as dramatic as a recent run,
because of varied rate views, he said.
Retail yanked US$11.4bn from loan funds between August 2011
and February 2012, before a two-year buying binge, according to
Lipper.
"Investors added US$75.38bn over the next 25 months before
getting fed up with the story about imminent rate hikes that
never materialized and withdrew US$30bn in April 2014 through
last December," said Jeff Tjornehoj, Lipper's head of Americas
research.
Retail pulled US$7.8bn from loan funds this year through
August 12, excluding exchange traded funds, versus US$3.1bn
withdrawn from high-yield bond funds.
(Editing By Leela Parker Deo and Jon Methven)