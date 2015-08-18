NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. leveraged loans, the private market for financing low-rated companies, could ironically be an island of relative safety when the Federal Reserve shifts gears and starts hiking interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

Floating rates, senior ranking for debt repayment and features guaranteeing minimum yields, should lead the asset class to outperform others including high-yield bonds as U.S. rates increase, analysts and investors said.

"Fallout from the Fed raising rates is going to be greater in the high-yield bond market than in loans, because loans are floating rate and higher up in the capital structure," said John Sherman, managing director at DDJ Capital Management.

At the same time, companies that have tapped the US$840bn leveraged loan market are buffered from at least several rate hikes.

Most loans are priced at a spread over a Libor floor, and won't get more costly until the Libor rate tops that floor. Floors average 1%, roughly triple the August 18 3-month Libor rate, and a far cry from pre-crisis rates of 4-5%.

"It's going to take three or four 25 basis point rate increases before you shoot past the Libor floor and it actually changes borrower interest expenses," said Richard Kurth, co-head of leveraged credit at GLG Silvermine.

Libor floors, the minimum yield guarantee added to entice investors when U.S. interest rates plummeted to near zero percent after the crisis, will buffer struggling companies from higher debt expenses for the near term.

The Fed is finally seen pulling the rate hike trigger as soon as September, based on the economy's progress.

China's currency devaluation stoked volatility, though is seen unlikely deterring the Fed.

"I expect loans to perform better than other asset classes, but it would not surprise me at all to see volatility, just given the fact that we are moving away from zero percent rate policies that we've become so used to," one investor said.

The Fed stresses that rates will rise gradually. That should mean a prolonged period before markets face the next cycle turn, where the economy stumbles and struggling companies increasingly default, analysts and investors said.

"Every default cycle we've seen has been led off by a Fed rate rise, there's high correlation there," Kurth said. "Everyone has eyes wide open."

For now and for the near-term, though, leveraged loans remain a borrower's market driven by investors with cash to spend.

"You're seeing deals three, four, five times oversubscribed and the same marginal pricing dynamics," said Kurth.

CUSHIONED AGAINST REPEAT

To be sure, there are pockets of worry, mainly oil and gas exploration and production. More defaults are expected, especially when rates rise and these companies need more capital.

Energy represents less than 5% of leveraged loans, however, whereas exposure is about triple for high-yield bonds.

Broadly, many companies have low-cost loans and cash stock-piles for debt repayment because rates have been historically low for so long.

"If you look at the average balance sheet, even if the Fed were to hike to 3%, interest coverage ratios now are at or near all-time highs," the investor said. "There's a lot of cushion before you start to see stress."

Most new leveraged buyouts have 3 to 3.5 coverage ratios, well above 2.0 times in 2007, he said. "If the Fed hikes to 3%, interest coverage will be lower but still be well above 2007."

Average leveraged loan yields hovered over 8% pre-crash in late 2007, in stark contrast with just below 5% at the end of June 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

"You now have lower leverage with lower interest costs, which will keep defaults more subdued than you otherwise would have seen," said Stephen Casey, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman.

GOING WITH THE FLOW

Issuance of Collateralized Loan Obligation funds, the biggest leveraged loan buyers, is running below last year's record, yet bolstering demand for this year's lower available supply.

A slowing is seen before managers are required to hold 5% of each deal, effective December 2016. And Libor floors on loans that are collateral could deter some investors.

"The benefit of Libor floors is exclusively enjoyed by the equity tranches, and equity could therefore look less appealing as Libor rises," said Eric Gross, a Barclays credit strategy director.

Rising rates would likely mean more retail buying, though.

Accounts looking to shorten fixed-income portfolio duration will likely turn to leveraged loans, for income and capital preservation due to the floating rate coupon, Casey said.

Loan fund inflows may not be as dramatic as a recent run, because of varied rate views, he said.

Retail yanked US$11.4bn from loan funds between August 2011 and February 2012, before a two-year buying binge, according to Lipper.

"Investors added US$75.38bn over the next 25 months before getting fed up with the story about imminent rate hikes that never materialized and withdrew US$30bn in April 2014 through last December," said Jeff Tjornehoj, Lipper's head of Americas research.

Retail pulled US$7.8bn from loan funds this year through August 12, excluding exchange traded funds, versus US$3.1bn withdrawn from high-yield bond funds. (Editing By Leela Parker Deo and Jon Methven)