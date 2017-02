(Fixes typo in headline)

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 12 - JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 Lewis Group Ltd : * Says sales recovered in June and July and the group posted a 10% increase for

the two months * Says sales for the four months ended July 2011 increased by 6% over the

corresponding period * Says debtor costs for the quarter ended June 2011 increased by 28% (R30

million)