UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 22 Lewis Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 13.6% * Says FY revenue up 6.8% * Says FY headline earnings per share grew 13.6% to 1,003 cents * Final gross cash dividend of 302 cents per share * Expanding the retail footprint by 20 to 25 new stores in the year ahead
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources