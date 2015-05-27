JOHANNESBURG May 27 South African furniture retailer Lewis Group reported a 4 percent drop in full-year earnings on Wednesday as its lower to middle income customers face headwinds in Africa's most advanced economy.

Lewis said headline earnings per share (EPS) declined to 882.7 cents in the year to the end of March. Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by T J Strydom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)