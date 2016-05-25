JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African furniture retailer Lewis Group reported a 26.5 percent decrease in full-year earnings on Wednesday as its lower-to-middle income customers continued to face a tough economic climate in Africa's most advanced economy.

Lewis said headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased to 621.7 cents in the year to the end of March, from 845.3 cents last year. Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The group, which sells its furniture mainly to lower and middle income customers on in-store credit, said unemployment reached an all-time high during the period and contributed to a 2 percent decline in sales in the last six months.

"Adverse economic conditions have constrained consumer spending and this has been compounded by the introduction of the National Credit Regulator's affordability assessment regulations," Lewis said in a statement. (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)