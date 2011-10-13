* Piedmont says M&B's weak trading a factor in decision

LONDON, Oct 13 Billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis's Piedmont investment vehicle has abandoned plans to take over British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers citing the company's weak trading and volatile market conditions.

"After careful consideration, Piedmont has decided not to proceed with an offer for M&B. Piedmont will remain an active and engaged shareholder in the company," it said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokesman for Piedmont, which is M&B's biggest shareholder with a 22.8 percent stake, told Reuters that the company's weak fourth quarter trading was a factor in pulling the bid.

M&B, whose chains include Harvester and Toby Carvery, last month reported slowing sales growth and warned the UK consumer environment continued to remain challenging with conditions compounded by cost pressures in energy, duty and food.

"Since we made our proposal economic conditions have deteriorated, market volatility has increased and M&B's trading statement suggested further weakness. The fundamental valuation and outlook is now more uncertain and clearly there is increased risk around the business," the Piedmont spokesman said.

M&B, which runs over 1,600 pubs and restaurants, has rejected two approaches from Lewis, saying they significantly undervalued the business.

The latest, in September, was pitched at 230 pence per share and valued the company at 940 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

Lewis, who also owns Tottenham Hotspur soccer club, had until Oct. 17 to make a firm bid or walk away under Britain's takeover rules.

Shares in Mitchells & Butlers, which have lost over a third of their value since January, were down 12.9 percent to 220 pence at 1140 GMT. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Rhys Jones and Greg Mahlich)