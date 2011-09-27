L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale as revenues, profits rise
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
LONDON, Sept 27 Billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis is "seriously considering" making a formal offer for Mitchells & Butlers , a spokesman for his Piedmont vehicle told Reuters.
"It's a very disappointing report card for all shareholders and we are seriously considering our options," the spokesman said, referring to the company's fourth quarter trading update earlier on Tuesday.
Lewis holds a 22.8 percent stake in Mitchells & Butlers, the owner of the All Bar One and Harvester pub restaurant chains, through Piedmont.
Earlier, Mitchells & Butlers reported slowing sales growth, which analysts said served to strengthen the hand of Lewis who has already had two approaches rejected.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sarah Young)
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities (Adds details, closing prices)
In late 2016, Megafon agreed to pay $740 million for the stake in Mail.ru. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)