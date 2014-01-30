UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 Lewis Group Ltd : * Says revenue for 9 months to December 31 grew by 2.1 pct * Says merchandise sales for the period declined by 2.3 pct * Says debtor costs for the period increased by 30 pct on the corresponding period * Trading conditions remained challenging with labour instability across many
sectors during 9 month period ended 31 December * Says revenue for the quarter ended 31 December 2013 fell 1.5 pct with
merchandise sales reducing by 6.3 pct
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources