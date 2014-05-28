UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Lewis Group Ltd
* Headline eps 921 cents
* Revenue increased by 1.8% to r5.28 billion
* Total dividend maintained at 517 cents
* Focus in this challenging environment will remain on driving credit sales growth, containing costs and improving collections through higher levels of productivity by building on pro-active approach to collections at store level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources