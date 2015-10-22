Oct 22 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc
is reviewing strategic options including a sale, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Lexmark is working with Goldman Sachs Inc on the
process and could have possible buyers in private equity firms
and other technology companies, the newspaper reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1LIMKFa)
"Lexmark does not comment on rumor or speculation," company
spokesman Jerry Grasso said.
It is possible no deal for Lexmark, valued at $1.9 billion
on Thursday afternoon, will come out of the process, the Journal
reported.
The company's shares closed up 5.9 percent at $32.88 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)