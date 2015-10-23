(Adds details, shares)
Oct 23 Struggling printer maker Lexmark
International Inc said it was exploring strategic
alternatives and had hired Goldman Sachs Inc to advise it
on the process.
Lexmark, whose shares were up 4 percent in premarket
trading, said on Friday its board had formed a committee of
independent directors to study options.
The company has a market value of about $2 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The Board does not believe Lexmark's current share price
fully reflects the intrinsic value created by the company,"
Jean-Paul Montupet, lead director of Lexmark's board said in a
statement.
Lexmark, like all printer makers, has struggled as companies
reduce printing to cut costs and consumers shift to mobile
devices from PCs.
The company, whose sales have fallen in the last two
quarters, said in July it would cut jobs to offset costs
resulting from recent acquisitions.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday that
Lexmark was reviewing options including a sale.
Lexmark, which has acquired about 14 companies in the past
five years, did not disclose whether it was looking at a sale.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)