* To cut 500 jobs, or about 4 pct of workforce

* Sees Q3 profit 51-61 cents vs estimate 89 cents

* Shares fall as much as 23 pct

By Arathy S Nair and Devika Krishna Kumar

July 21 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc said it would cut jobs to offset costs resulting from recent acquisitions as part of efforts to focus on software and services.

Lexmark and larger rivals such as Hewlett-Packard Co and Xerox Corp are pushing into high-value software and services business as companies reduce printing to cut costs and consumers shift to mobile devices.

"We are very much not a printer maker anymore. We are very much a solutions company," Chief Executive Paul Rooke told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lexmark, which has acquired about 14 companies in the past five years, said it expects no real M&A activity over the next 18 months.

The company completed the $1 billion acquisition of customer management software maker Kofax Ltd in May. It said in September that it would buy Sweden's ReadSoft, whose software helps automate business processes.

Lexmark's shares fell 23 percent on Tuesday after the company forecast current-quarter profit well below expectations.

The company said it expects profit, excluding items, of between 51 cents and 61 cents for the third quarter, well below the average analyst estimate of 89 cents.

The company, whose clients include World Wrestling Entertainment Inc and Whirlpool Corp, said it would cut about 500 jobs, or about 4 percent of its workforce.

Lexmark said it would incur a total pretax cost of about $55 million related to the job cuts.

"The restructuring was expected ... It sounds like they are trying to position 2016 as a recovery year," Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said.

Lexmark said the restructuring is expected to generate $2 million savings in 2015 and annualized savings of $65 million beginning in 2017.

Operating expenses jumped 32 percent to $381.3 million in the latest quarter, largely due to the Kofax acquisition.

The company reported revenue of $891 million and earned 97 cents per share, excluding items.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 82 cents per share on revenue of $896.1 mln, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were down 21 percent at $37.14 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, shares had risen about 15 percent this year. (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)