Sept 30 The U.S. International Trade commission ruled in favor of printer maker Lexmark International Inc LXK.N in a case the company brought last year against 24 companies selling replacement laser toner cartridges for Lexmark devices.

Lexmark said on Friday that the ITC on Sept. 27 ordered a ban on the U.S. sale of rival toner products that it found to infringe on at least 15 Lexmark patents.

The ban will take effect after a 60-day presidential review of the ruling, according to Lexmark. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)