DETROIT, June 13 Toyota Motor Co is
betting that its redesigned ES 350 sedan will buoy sales of its
Lexus brand, which lost its place last year as the top-selling
luxury nameplate in the United States.
The 2013 Lexus ES 350 and its hybrid version, the 300h, will
go on sale in mid-August. Lexus expects sales of both models
will reach about 5,000 a month, Tim Morrison, vice president for
sales and dealer development said in Dearborn on Wednesday.
As a brand, Lexus is aiming to sell 250,000 vehicles in the
United States this year, up 25 percent from 200,000 last year.
The ES 350 is Lexus' top-selling car.
Lexus saw its 11-year streak as the top-selling luxury brand
in the U.S. market end last year, due in part to vehicle
shortages after the Japanese earthquake last year. But analysts
say the Lexus lineup also suffered because it lost some of its
luster.
Lexus is hoping to draw younger buyers with its new sportier
design, including a "spindle" grill that narrows in the middle,
that the company has described as "the new face of Lexus."
Executives said Lexus models launched earlier this year, such as
the Lexus GS 350, have gained traction.
"We needed new product and we're getting it now," Morrison
said. "Everything we've launched seems to be working well, knock
on wood."
In 2011, BMW AG won the luxury sales crown
followed by Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and then
Lexus.
In the first five months of 2012, Lexus sales were up 14
percent to just over 88,000. It trails Mercedes-Benz and BMW
respectively. Mercedes sold 113,520 cars through May 2012, up 19
percent. BMW sales were up 14 percent to 104,779.
