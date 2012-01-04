SEOUL Jan 4 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc aims to grow revenue from its air conditioning business by more than 10 percent this year, Nho Hwanyong, the head of the business, said on Wednesday.

LG, the world's top air conditioning maker, said it planned to focus on emerging markets as weak economies and housing markets in Europe and the United States were likely to sap demand there.

Nho's remarks were made at a media event to introduce new models for 2012. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)