PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 1 Insurer Legal & General said on Tuesday that the economic case for a British exit from the European Union was unproven, even though 'Brexit' would have minimal impact on its own operations.
"We consider that a vote to leave would have little direct impact on trading for Legal & General: our customer base is located very largely in the UK, the US and Asia," the company said in a statement.
However, the firm said such a vote would create uncertainty for both the economy and financial markets. Given that, and a lack of clarity about Britain's future trading relationships, the economic case for leaving was currently unproven, it added.
As well as selling a range of insurance services around the globe, L&G is also one of the largest investors in the British stock market through its asset management arm. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
