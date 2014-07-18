SEOUL, July 18 South Korea's LG Chem Ltd plans to supply batteries for electric vehicles that can travel more than 200 miles (321 kilometers) per charge in 2016, its chief finiancial officer said on Friday.

The CFO, Cho Suk-jeh, did not elaborate on which automakers will use the so-called second-generation batteries.

LG Chem currently supplies batteries for General Motors , Renault SA and other automakers.

GM's former chief executive, Dan Akerson, said last year the U.S. automaker, which currently sells the Volt, was working on new electric vehicles, including one with a 200-mile driving range. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)