SEOUL, March 30 South Korea's LG Chem
said it had been picked by Daimler AG as
the sole battery supplier for the automaker's new range of Smart
electric vehicles, which will be launched in 2016.
LG Chem did not disclose the value or volume of the deal,
but said EVs account for a small portion of about 100,000 Smart
mini cars sold a year currently.
LG Chem, which is also an EV battery supplier for General
Motors and Renault SA, said it will provide
Smart EV battery cells, which will be made into packs by
Daimler's wholly owned subsidiary Deutsche ACCUmotive.
Daimler is LG Chem's 13th automaker client for EV battery
packs.
