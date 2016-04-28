SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 28 South Korea's biggest
chemical company LG Chem said on Thursday it had
sought help from authorities retrieving $21 million that it
believed had been paid into a fake bank account to purchase a
refined oil product.
Song Choong-seop, a spokesman for LG Chem, said the money
had been supposed to go to its supplier, Saudi Arabia's Aramco
Trading, to pay for naphtha, a feedstock used to make plastics
and other petrochemical products.
"We have requested an investigation by prosecutors," said
Song.
The naphtha had been delivered to LG Chem in the second half
of March, according to Song.
The Seoul prosecutors' office could not immediately be
reached for comment.
A spokesman for Saudi Aramco said the company did not
comment on its customers' business.
Last October, Saudi Aramco had said that an attempted fraud
that targeted its trading unit and India state-owned Oil and
Natural Gas Corp had been foiled.
(Reporting by Rebecca Jang in SEOUL and Seng Li Peng in
SINGAPORE; Additonal reporting by Reem Shamseddine in KHOBAR;
Editing by Ed Davies)