SEOUL Oct 5 South Korea's LG International Corp will invest $96 million to buy stakes in oilfields in Chile, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The trading arm of LG Group will spend $72 million to buy a combined 10 percent stake in one oil production and two oil exploration projects in Chile from Argentina oil development firm Geopark Holdings Ltd , the company said.

LG previously bought a 10 percent stake in the projects from Geopark in May for $70 million.

LG plans to invest the remaining $24 million to buy three additional oil development and exploration fields with Geopark, the statement added. (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)