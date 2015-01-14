SEOUL Jan 14 South Korea's labour ministry has
ordered LG Display Co Ltd to halt operations of an
organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel production line
following a nitrogen gas leak.
The ministry, in a statement posted on its website on
Tuesday, said the production ban will last as authorities
investigate a nitrogen gas leak on Monday that killed two
workers.
An LG Display spokeswoman confirmed that production at the
OLED TV panel line has been halted. She declined to specify the
ban's effect on sales or production and said the firm will work
to resume operations as quickly as possible.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)