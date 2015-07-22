SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will invest 1.05 trillion won ($908.11 million) to boost capacity for plastic organic light-emitting diode displays to be used for smartphones, cars and foldable screens.

LG Display, in a regulatory filing, said the investment will begin sometime in the third quarter and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2017. ($1 = 1,156.2500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)