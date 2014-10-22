Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Oct 22 LG Display Co Ltd expects its 2014 capital investments to decline from 2013 as it plans to cut spending on traditional liquid crystal display technology, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Don Kim told a meeting with analysts that the company will aim to focus investment on products that differentiate its offerings from its competitors. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)