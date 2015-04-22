UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that January-March operating profit was up nearly eight times from a year earlier, beating market expectations on healthy television panel sales and orders from key client Apple Inc.
The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker reported profit of 744 billion won ($689.73 million) for the first quarter, compared with 94 billion won a year earlier and 626 billion won in the fourth quarter.
That compared with a 490 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 32 analysts.
Revenue rose 25.7 percent on an annual basis to 7 trillion won, compared with the average estimate of 7.1 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 33 analysts. ($1 = 1,078.6800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.