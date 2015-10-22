UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit fell 29.8 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations, as slowing demand for consumer electronics products hurt panelmakers' pricing power.
LG Display said July-September profit was 333 billion won ($293 million), compared with 474 billion won a year earlier and a 358 billion won Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a poll of 26 analysts.
The company said revenue rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier to 7.2 trillion won, compared with the Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 6.8 trillion won. ($1 = 1,137.4900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.