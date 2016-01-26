UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said its fourth-quarter operating profit slid 90 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations, as weak demand for consumer electronics weighs on panel prices.
LG, the world's top liquid crystal display maker, posted October-December profit of 61 billion won ($50.6 million). This compares with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 110 billion won derived from a survey of 24 analysts. ($1 = 1,205.1800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.