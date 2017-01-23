SEOUL Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its 2016 operating profit fell 19 percent from a year earlier.

The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker said its operating profit last year was 1.3 trillion won ($1.12 billion). In the October-December quarter, LG Display made an operating profit of about 904 billion won, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 1,162.2100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)