UPDATE 3-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (adds Tillerson call)
SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for this year could be higher than previously planned, due to rising demand for new technology development.
LG had not decided on a concrete number yet, CFO Don Kim told a conference call.
LG Display posted a record quarterly profit of 1.03 trillion won ($915.08 million) in the January-March period on demand for large television panels.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
DUBAI, June 15 One crew member was wounded when Yemen's Houthis fired a missile at a United Arab Emirates ship carrying medical supplies in the Red Sea, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
MONTREAL, June 15 Gulf aviation officials met on Thursday to discuss the airspace standoff resulting from the Arab world's biggest powers decision to cut ties with Qatar, prompting Doha to invoke a 1944 international agreement to try to ease the logjam.