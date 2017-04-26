SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for this year could be higher than previously planned, due to rising demand for new technology development.

LG had not decided on a concrete number yet, CFO Don Kim told a conference call.

LG Display posted a record quarterly profit of 1.03 trillion won ($915.08 million) in the January-March period on demand for large television panels.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)