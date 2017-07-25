FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
LG Display to invest $7 bln in OLED production, Q2 profit jumps
July 25, 2017 / 7:02 AM / a day ago

LG Display to invest $7 bln in OLED production, Q2 profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest 7.8 trillion won ($7 billion) in production facilities to make both large and small organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels.

LG Display said in a separate filing it will also increase capacity for large OLED panels in China through a joint venture.

It also said second-quarter operating profit soared to 804 billion won ($721 million) from 44.4 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of 862 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 17 analysts. ($1 = 1,114.4200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

