Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Jan 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest 460 billion won ($380 million) to boost production of large organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels for televisions.
LG Display said in a regulatory filing that it will convert some of its existing liquid crystal display production equipment with the investment for new OLED production. The investment will begin in the first quarter of 2016 and be completed by the second quarter of 2017. ($1 = 1,204.2300 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order