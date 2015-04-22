Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, April 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday said it does not expect any major oversupply of display panels though market-watchers have expressed growing concern about the declining business environment of television set makers.
LG Display Chief Financial Officer Don Kim told analysts at a post-earnings conference that the manufacturer does not anticipate any major distortion in the supply-demand dynamic, noting how the liquid crystal display industry has matured. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order