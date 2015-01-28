SEOUL Jan 28 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that profit in the first quarter would decline from the preceding quarter, as the display maker enters a seasonally weak period for consumer electronics products.

The company also said shipments of liquid crystal displays (LCD) will fall by mid-single digit percent in January-March from the previous quarter.

Earlier in the day, LG booked its highest quarterly profit in almost four years, buoyed by firm demand for liquid crystal displays from television makers and client Apple Inc. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)