SEOUL, March 2 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
and the display-making subsidiary of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd will supply screens for Apple
Inc's smartwatches, The Electronic Times reported on
Monday.
The report, which cited unidentified industry sources, said
LG Display will be the sole supplier of organic light-emitting
diode (OLED) screens for the Apple watches that go on sale in
April.
Samsung Display will also become a supplier for the next
version of the smartwatch that is expected to go on sale either
sometime in the second half of this year or early 2016, the
South Korean newspaper said.
LG Display and Samsung Display declined to comment on the
report. Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.
Apple has scheduled a special event on March 9, where it is
expected to showcase Apple Watch. The watch, which will let
consumers check their email, pay for goods at retail stores and
monitor personal health information, represents Apple's first
major new product introduction since the 2010 launch of the
iPad.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)