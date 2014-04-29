UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 29 LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday that it expects operating profit for the second quarter to be similar to that seen a year earlier.
The firm earlier in the day said it foresees better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter due to stronger returns from its television business. LG had reported an operating profit of 479 billion Korean won ($462.73 million) in the second quarter of 2013.
($1 = 1035.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources