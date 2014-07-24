UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 24 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday that it will invest 1.3 trillion won ($1.26 billion) to build a new research and development facility in the country's capital city of Seoul.
LG Electronics, in a regulatory filing, said the investment seeks to develop new growth technologies without elaborating further. ($1 = 1028.2000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources