SEOUL, July 24 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday that it will invest 1.3 trillion won ($1.26 billion) to build a new research and development facility in the country's capital city of Seoul.

LG Electronics, in a regulatory filing, said the investment seeks to develop new growth technologies without elaborating further. ($1 = 1028.2000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)