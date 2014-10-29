UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating expectations thanks to a pickup in its mobile business and firm television sales.
LG reported July-September operating profit of 461 billion won ($440.21 million), compared with 218 billion won a year ago and a 454 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts.
(1 US dollar = 1,047.2200 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources