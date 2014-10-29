SEOUL Oct 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating expectations thanks to a pickup in its mobile business and firm television sales.

LG reported July-September operating profit of 461 billion won ($440.21 million), compared with 218 billion won a year ago and a 454 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts.

(1 US dollar = 1,047.2200 Korean won)