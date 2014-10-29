* LG plans to use quantum dot as well as OLED for new TV
* Q3 operating profit $440 mln vs $434 mln analyst f'casts
* LG's mobile profit at 5-yr high on record smartphone
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 29 LG Electronics Inc,
maker of expensive OLED display televisions, said it will
supplement its line-up of next-generation TVs with sets using
cheaper quantum dot display technology under a dual-track
strategy.
The world's No.2 television maker after domestic rival
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, South Korea-based LG has
been pushing OLED TVs as the next generation technology in
concert with affiliate LG Display Co Ltd.
"We are pursuing a dual-track strategy with quantum dot and
OLED," LG Electronics Chief Financial Officer Jung Do-hyun told
analysts on Wednesday.
Speculation that LG and Samsung would launch quantum dot
televisions has intensified after Dow Chemical Co said
it will build a new quantum dot plant in South Korea. Commercial
production at the plant is expected to begin in the first half
of 2015.
LG earlier reported an operating profit of 461 billion won
($440.21 million) for the July-September quarter, better than a
454 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
poll of 36 analysts.
LG touts various benefits of OLED TV, such as higher picture
quality than existing LCD technology and the wider set of design
opportunities given its malleability.
However, a 65-inch OLED television launched by LG earlier
this year priced at 12 million won in South Korea - far higher
than an equivalent UHD television using liquid crystal display
technology, the current standard.
Quantum dot display TVs offer a cheaper alternative to OLED
TVs and are easier to manufacture, analysts say, although the
technology is nascent and few models are currently available,
with Japan's Sony Corp among the few companies selling
them. With more rivals likely to utilise the technology,
analysts say LG cannot afford to be left behind.
"At this point LG has no choice but to release quantum dot
TVs to make sure it doesn't lose ground to Samsung while OLED
continues to develop," said HDC Asset Management fund manager
Park Jung-hoon.
A spokeswoman at LG Display, which supplies panels to LG
Electronics, said the firm had supplied quantum dot displays to
a client in the first half of 2013. She declined to name the
client.
MOBILE TURNAROUND
LG's mobile handset division turned in a 167 billion won
third-quarter operating profit, its highest since the third
quarter of 2009. Smartphone shipments hit a record 16.8 million
units, thanks in part to strong shipments for the flagship G3
smartphone.
The pickup contrasts with domestic rival Samsung, which is
expected to report its weakest quarterly operating profit in
more than three years on Thursday, following a lacklustre run of
new product launches.
LG's TV division reported a 131 billion won operating
profit, compared with 124 billion won a year ago as sales of
high-end products like ultra high-definition TVs grew. On
Tuesday the company said it would wind down its plasma
television business by end-November, signalling the imminent
demise of a technology that has been overtaken by liquid crystal
display.
LG CFO Jung said the firm's fourth-quarter profit should be
higher than a year earlier and forecast an annual mid-single
percentage rate revenue growth.
(1 US dollar = 1,047.2200 Korean won)
