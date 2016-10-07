UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its third-quarter operating profit likely fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier.
LG, the world's second-largest television maker behind domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in a brief regulatory filing it expects July-September operating profit to be 283 billion won ($253.54 million). That beat a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 274 billion won from a poll of 10 analysts.
Revenue for the period fell 5.8 percent to 13.2 trillion won, compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 13.6 trillion won.
The firm did not disclose further details of July-September trading, and will disclose full results at the end of October.
($1 = 1,116.2000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwekk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources