SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday it likely swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won ($29.38 million) in the fourth quarter, falling short of market expectations.

LG did not elaborate on reasons why it expected to record a loss, compared with a 349 billion won profit a year earlier.

The result would compare with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 98 billion won in profit derived from a survey of 21 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter likely rose 1.5 percent to 14.8 trillion won, LG said.

LG did not offer further details and will disclose full results, including individual businesses' performance, at the end of January. ($1 = 1,191.4800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)