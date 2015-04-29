SEOUL, April 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday its January-March profit fell 36.2 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations as deteriorating economic conditions in key markets undercut its television business.

LG reported a first-quarter operating profit of 305 billion won ($285.47 million), compared with a 319 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 35 analysts.

The outlook for the world's second-largest TV maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has darkened due to Western Europe's prolonged economic downturn and currency depreciation in key emerging markets like Brazil and Russia. ($1 = 1,068.4100 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)