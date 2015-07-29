UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 29 South Korea technology firm LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday its April-June operating profit slid 60 percent from a year earlier, well below estimates, hit by weak sales of televisions and smartphones.
LG reported a second-quarter operating profit of 244 billion won ($210.74 million), compared with a 395 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 33 analysts. The Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate, which gives greater weighting to more accurate analysts, had tipped a 349 billion won profit. ($1 = 1,157.8300 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.