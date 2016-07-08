UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 8 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely more than doubled from a year earlier, reaching a two-year high on strong appliances and television profits.
LG, in a regulatory filing, said April-June operating profit was likely 585 billion won ($503.92 million), compared with the average forecast for a 599 billion won profit tipped by a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts. It did not offer any additional details.
LG said revenue for the quarter likely rose 0.5 percent to 14 trillion won, compared with 14.4 trillion won tipped by the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 1,160.8900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources