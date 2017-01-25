UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 25 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won ($30.06 million) in the fourth quarter, in line with its guidance earlier this month.
LG's first quarterly operating loss in six years is partly due to weaker earnings in its mobile business, analysts said.
Revenue for the October-December period rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 14.8 trillion won. ($1 = 1,164.3100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources