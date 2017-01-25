SEOUL Jan 25 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won ($30.06 million) in the fourth quarter, in line with its guidance earlier this month.

LG's first quarterly operating loss in six years is partly due to weaker earnings in its mobile business, analysts said.

Revenue for the October-December period rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 14.8 trillion won. ($1 = 1,164.3100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Randy Fabi)