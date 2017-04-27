SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier to its highest in nearly eight years on the back of healthy sales for its appliances and television businesses.

LG said January-March profit was 922 billion won ($816 million) in line with its estimate earlier in April. Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 14.7 trillion won, also in line with the company's previous estimate. ($1 = 1,129.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)