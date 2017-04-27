UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier to its highest in nearly eight years on the back of healthy sales for its appliances and television businesses.
LG said January-March profit was 922 billion won ($816 million) in line with its estimate earlier in April. Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 14.7 trillion won, also in line with the company's previous estimate. ($1 = 1,129.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources