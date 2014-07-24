Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, July 24 LG Electronics Inc expects operating profit for the July-September quarter to grow from the same period a year earlier, as returns from the mobile business are likely to improve, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Jung Do-hyun, speaking at a meeting with analysts after the company reported second-quarter earnings, said third-quarter revenue should grow on year by a high single-digit percentage rate. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)