UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 29 LG Electronics Inc
* LG Electronics CFO says expects fourth-quarter operating profit to be higher from a year ago, backed by handset business recovery.
* CFO also says fourth-quarter revenue likely to rise by mid single digit percent rate from a year earlier. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources