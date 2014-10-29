SEOUL Oct 29 LG Electronics Inc will look to develop both quantum dot and OLED display technologies for its television business, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Jung Do-hyun told a meeting with analysts that OLED was a superior technology in the long run, although quantum dot technology does provide tangible benefits.

LG plans to employ both types of displays for new products, he added. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)