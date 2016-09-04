SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Sunday it will aggressively invest in robotics technology, seeking to capitalise on advancing artificial intelligence.

LG, in a statement, said its appliances division is preparing the firm's entry into the robotics industy with the aim to develop products that will work closely with home appliances products such as refrigerators, washers and air conditioning units.

The firm also aims to develop robots to offer services in buildings.

The company did not elaborate on how much it might invest into robotics or when it expects to launch robot products. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)